ArtScene with Erika Funke

King's College Theatre; Dave Reynolds; Noah McGinnis; November 14 2025

Published November 14, 2025 at 3:19 PM EST
Director Dave Reynolds, Chair of the Theatre Department & Production Manager
at King's College, and actor Noah McGinnis, who has the role of Caliban, speaking about the current production of Shakespeare's The Tempest that is running November 13
through 21, 2025, at the George Maffei II Theatre, 133 N. River Street in Wilkes-
Barre. Shows November 13, 14 & 15--and 20 & 21 at 7:30 pm with a Sunday
matinee November 16 at 2:00.
For more information: www.kings.edu/

