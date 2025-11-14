King's College Theatre; Dave Reynolds; Noah McGinnis; November 14 2025

Director Dave Reynolds, Chair of the Theatre Department & Production Manager

at King's College, and actor Noah McGinnis, who has the role of Caliban, speaking about the current production of Shakespeare's The Tempest that is running November 13

through 21, 2025, at the George Maffei II Theatre, 133 N. River Street in Wilkes-

Barre. Shows November 13, 14 & 15--and 20 & 21 at 7:30 pm with a Sunday

matinee November 16 at 2:00.

For more information: www.kings.edu/