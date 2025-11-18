100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Penn College of Technology; Thomas Speicher; November 18 2025

Published November 18, 2025 at 7:14 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Thomas Speicher, award-winning writer and video producer
in Public Relations and Marketing at Pennsylvania College
of Technology in Williamsport, speaking about his series
of three children's books: "A Week with Waffles,"
"A Day with Waffles and Alexis" and the most recent,
"Waffles Goes to the Beach." There are illustrations
by Marina Saumell, and the books are available online
and at the Otto Bookstore in Williamsport.
For more information: www.pct.edu/

ArtScene with Erika Funke