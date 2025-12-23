100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple; John Cardoni; December 23 2025

Published December 23, 2025 at 6:53 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

John Cardoni; General Manager of the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple,
speaking about the history of the building, its layout and the recent major restoration project that was funded by the Commonwealth of PA's Department of General Services.
Broadway Theatre League of Northeastern PA has recently merged with the SCC, and the
2025-2026 season of touring shows will continue in February with Kinky Boots; Chicago in March; Clue in April and The Music Man in June.
For more information: www.scrantoculturalcenter.org/

