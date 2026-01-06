Maslow Family Graduate Program in Creative Writing at Wilkes University; January 6 2026

Bonnie Culver (co-founder with Mike Lennon); Robert Mooney;

Kaylie Jones; Christine Gelineau; and David Hicks (director of

the program)--all faculty members of the Maslow Family Graduate

Program in Creative Writing at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre,

speaking in June 2025 on the occasion of the 20th anniversary

of the program. January 4 to January 9, 2026 marks the first

of two residency weeks for the new year. There will be

readings each evening that are free and open to the public.

www.wilkes.edu/creativewriting

