100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Maslow Family Graduate Program in Creative Writing at Wilkes University; January 6 2026

Published January 6, 2026 at 4:27 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Bonnie Culver (co-founder with Mike Lennon); Robert Mooney;
Kaylie Jones; Christine Gelineau; and David Hicks (director of
the program)--all faculty members of the Maslow Family Graduate
Program in Creative Writing at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre,
speaking in June 2025 on the occasion of the 20th anniversary
of the program. January 4 to January 9, 2026 marks the first
of two residency weeks for the new year. There will be
readings each evening that are free and open to the public.
www.wilkes.edu/creativewriting

ArtScene with Erika Funke