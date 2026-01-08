STOA: A New Musical Journey at Lycoming College in Williamsport; January 8 2026

Jared Whitford, co-producer, director and designer of

STOA: A New Musical Journey, with actors Sara Sneed,

Bebe Tabickman, Samantha Lee Mason; and Lydia

Brookhart, speaking about the original children's

musical with book and score by Alivia Tagliaferri and

additional music by Sarah Keely Decker.

The show will have its premiere on Friday, January

9, 2026, at Clark Chapel at Lycoming College in

Williamsport at 7:30 pm. Also shows 1/10 at 7 pm,

1/11 at 2 pm, 1/16 at 7 pm, 1/17 at 2:00-a sensory-friendly performance,

Also 1/17 at 7 pm, and 1/18 at 2 pm.

www.stoabear.com/