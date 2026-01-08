100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

STOA: A New Musical Journey at Lycoming College in Williamsport; January 8 2026

Published January 8, 2026 at 7:47 PM EST
Jared Whitford, co-producer, director and designer of
STOA: A New Musical Journey, with actors Sara Sneed,
Bebe Tabickman, Samantha Lee Mason; and Lydia
Brookhart, speaking about the original children's
musical with book and score by Alivia Tagliaferri and
additional music by Sarah Keely Decker.
The show will have its premiere on Friday, January
9, 2026, at Clark Chapel at Lycoming College in
Williamsport at 7:30 pm. Also shows 1/10 at 7 pm,
1/11 at 2 pm, 1/16 at 7 pm, 1/17 at 2:00-a sensory-friendly performance,
Also 1/17 at 7 pm, and 1/18 at 2 pm.
www.stoabear.com/

