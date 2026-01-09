100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Northeastern PA Philharmonic; Noelle Casella Grand; January 9 2026

Published January 9, 2026 at 7:23 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Noelle Casella Grand, Assistant Principal Cellist with the NEPA Philharmonic,
speaking about her life in music and the upcoming chamber concert titled,
"Cello Starry Night," presented by the Philharmonic at 7 pm on Friday, January 16, 2026
at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Avenue in Scranton. The featured guest pianist will be Sebastian Grand, and the program will include pieces by Bach, Beethoven,
Debussy and more. www.nepaphil.org/ 570-270-4444

ArtScene with Erika Funke