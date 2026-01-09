Northeastern PA Philharmonic; Noelle Casella Grand; January 9 2026

Noelle Casella Grand, Assistant Principal Cellist with the NEPA Philharmonic,

speaking about her life in music and the upcoming chamber concert titled,

"Cello Starry Night," presented by the Philharmonic at 7 pm on Friday, January 16, 2026

at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Avenue in Scranton. The featured guest pianist will be Sebastian Grand, and the program will include pieces by Bach, Beethoven,

Debussy and more. www.nepaphil.org/ 570-270-4444