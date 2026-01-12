NEPA Chamber Music Society; John Vaida; Amy Iwazumi; January 12 2026
John Vaida, violin, and Amy Iwazumi, viola, co-founders of
the Northeastern PA Chamber Music Society, speaking about
the next pair of concerts titled, "Symphonic Overtones," to be
presented Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 7:00 pm at Hayfield
House at Penn State Wilkes-Barre in Dallas. Also Saturday,
January 17 at 3:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of
Bloomsburg. The program will feature an arrangement for
strings of Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante, K.364, and Brahms
Sextet No. 1 in B-flat Major, Op 18.
Tickets are available online only.
wwwnepacms.org/