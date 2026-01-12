NEPA Chamber Music Society; John Vaida; Amy Iwazumi; January 12 2026

John Vaida, violin, and Amy Iwazumi, viola, co-founders of

the Northeastern PA Chamber Music Society, speaking about

the next pair of concerts titled, "Symphonic Overtones," to be

presented Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 7:00 pm at Hayfield

House at Penn State Wilkes-Barre in Dallas. Also Saturday,

January 17 at 3:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of

Bloomsburg. The program will feature an arrangement for

strings of Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante, K.364, and Brahms

Sextet No. 1 in B-flat Major, Op 18.

Tickets are available online only.

wwwnepacms.org/

