Anthracite Mining Heritage Month; Robert Wolensky; January 13 2026
Dr. Robert Wolensky, Professor Emeritus of Sociology at the
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, co-founder and
longtime coordinator of Anthracite Mining Heritage Month
in the region, speaking about the history of the commemoration
and the events planned for January 2026. For more
information: www.anthracitemuseum.org/
WVIA takes part each year with a series of web pages
featuring anthracite-related ArtScene interviews,
Short Takes videos, the WVIA Knox Mine Disaster
documentary, stories from WVIA News and more:
www.wvia.org — search on "Anthracite
Mining Heritage"