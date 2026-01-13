Anthracite Mining Heritage Month; Robert Wolensky; January 13 2026

Dr. Robert Wolensky, Professor Emeritus of Sociology at the

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, co-founder and

longtime coordinator of Anthracite Mining Heritage Month

in the region, speaking about the history of the commemoration

and the events planned for January 2026. For more

information: www.anthracitemuseum.org/

WVIA takes part each year with a series of web pages

featuring anthracite-related ArtScene interviews,

Short Takes videos, the WVIA Knox Mine Disaster

documentary, stories from WVIA News and more:

www.wvia.org — search on "Anthracite

Mining Heritage"