Keystone Poetry: Contemporary Poets on PA; Marjorie Maddox; Jerry Wemple; January 14 2026

Published January 14, 2026 at 7:35 PM EST
Marjorie Maddox & Jerry Wemple, co-editors of the collection,
Keystone Poetry: Contemporary Poets on Pennsylvania,
issued by Penn State University Press. There will be
readings by poets from the volume presented virtually by
word hive: a space for poets--January 17, 2026 from 7:00
to 8:30; February 21st & March 21st. www.wordhive.org/

There will be other readings at sites throughout the state
including on April 9th in Bloomsburg.

www.psupress.org/
www.marjoriemaddox.com/
www.jwemple.com/

