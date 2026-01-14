Keystone Poetry: Contemporary Poets on PA; Marjorie Maddox; Jerry Wemple; January 14 2026

Marjorie Maddox & Jerry Wemple, co-editors of the collection,

Keystone Poetry: Contemporary Poets on Pennsylvania,

issued by Penn State University Press. There will be

readings by poets from the volume presented virtually by

word hive: a space for poets--January 17, 2026 from 7:00

to 8:30; February 21st & March 21st. www.wordhive.org/

There will be other readings at sites throughout the state

including on April 9th in Bloomsburg.

www.psupress.org/

www.marjoriemaddox.com/

www.jwemple.com/

