Gallery at 530 Main; Jack Swersie; Liz Tilley; January 16 2026

Jack Swersie, co-founder & steering committee member of the Gallery at 530 Main in Stroudsburg, and artist Liz Tilley, committee member & Corporate Sponsorship Representative at WVIA, speaking about the Gallery's First Anniversary exhibition running to February 14, 2026 and the shows they will host through the rest of the year.

For more information: www.shermantheater.com/

Tilley also spoke about The Stars & Stitches Forever Quilt Challenge hosted by the Monroe County Historical Association in Stroudsburg. Quilts are due by February 27th.

For more information: www.monroehistorical.org/