ArtScene with Erika Funke

Diva Theater One-Act Play Festival; Brink Powell; David Hunisch; January 21 2026

Published January 21, 2026 at 6:31 PM EST
Brink Powell & David Hunisch, Diva Theater board members and directors in the
next productions there. They spoke with us about the 12th Annual One Act Play
Festival presented by Diva Theater, featuring 7 original works.
The performances run January 29, 30, & 31 at 7:30 pm with a Sunday matinee
at 2:00 on February 1, 2026, at The Olde Brick Theatre, 126 W. Market Street
in Scranton. Reservations are strongly encouraged: 570-209-7766

