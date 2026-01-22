Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes; Helen Zughaib; Heather Sincavage; January 22 2026

Internationally-known Artist Helen Zughaib and Heather Sincavage, Director of the Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University and Exhibition Curator, speaking about, "Migrations: Helen Zughaib," running now through February 27, 2026. There will be an Art in Context Lecture on Tuesday, January 27th at noon titled, "When Home Is No Longer Yours" and many more events. The artist will return for two programs on Thursday, February 26th. For more www.wilkes.edu/sordoni The Sordoni Gallery is located at 141 S. Main Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The interview was first broadcast on October 27, 2025.