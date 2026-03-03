Scranton Shakespeare Festival; Brian McGurl; Kelly Jean Graham; March 03 2026
Director Brian McGurl, who has the role of "Captain" Jack Boyle,
and Kelly Jean Graham, who plays Juno Boyle, speaking about
the play "Juno and the Paycock" by Sean O'Casey, presented by
the Scranton Shakespeare Festival at the Shakes Space at the
Marketplace at Steamtown in downtown Scranton. The show
runs Thursday (3/5), Friday (3/6) & Saturday (3/7) at 7:00 pm,
with a Sunday matinee (3/8) at 2:00. For information &
tickets: www.scrantonshakes.com/