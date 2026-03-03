100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Scranton Shakespeare Festival; Brian McGurl; Kelly Jean Graham; March 03 2026

Published March 3, 2026 at 5:46 PM EST
Director Brian McGurl, who has the role of "Captain" Jack Boyle,
and Kelly Jean Graham, who plays Juno Boyle, speaking about

the play "Juno and the Paycock" by Sean O'Casey, presented by

the Scranton Shakespeare Festival at the Shakes Space at the

Marketplace at Steamtown in downtown Scranton. The show

runs Thursday (3/5), Friday (3/6) & Saturday (3/7) at 7:00 pm,

with a Sunday matinee (3/8) at 2:00. For information &

tickets: www.scrantonshakes.com/

