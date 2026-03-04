Broadway in Scranton; Ali Basalyga; March 04 2026

Ali Basalyga of NAC Entertainment speaking about the

musical CHICAGO that will be presented by Broadway

in Scranton from March 5 through 8, 2026, at the

Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple,

420 N. Washington Avenue in Scranton. Shows:

Friday, March 6th at 7:30 pm; Saturday (3/7) at 2:00 &

7:30 pm; and Sunday (3/8) at 1:00 pm. The musical

is recommended for ages 13 and up. For more

information & tickets: www.broadwayinscranton.com/

0r 570-342-7784.