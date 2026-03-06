Northeastern PA Philharmonic; Chason Goldschmitz; March 06 2026

Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the Northeastern PA

Philharmonic, speaking about the upcoming concert on Thursday,

March 12, 2026 at 7:00 pm, titled, "Celtic and Bluegrass Sky."

The concert will take place at the Kirby Center for the Creative

Arts on the campus of Wyoming Seminary in Kingston.

There will be two guest fiddlers and music by Michael Torke,

John Williams and more. Music Director Melisse Brunet will conduct.

There will be a Post-Concert After Party in the lobby with the Fiddle

Tamers and food and beverages will be available.

For tickets and information: www.nepaphil.org/ or

570-270-4444

