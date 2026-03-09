"Raising Cain"; Mary Ellen Bernard; March 09 2026

Mary Ellen Bernard, writer and performer who is a native of Scranton, speaking

about the original full-scale musical, "Raising Cain," that she has been developing

with Paul Guzzone, her husband and creative partner. The story is set in the

Anthracite Coal region leading up to the 1902 Strike, and centers on a family and the

trials and tribulations of the mining life. The show is ready to have a complete

production before the general public, and for more information and to view the trailer:

www.maryellenbernard.com/

