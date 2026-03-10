Arcadia Chorale NEPA Bach Festival; Matthew Rupcich; March 10 2026

Matthew Rupcich, Music Director and Conductor of the

Arcadia Chorale, speaking about the 39th annual NEPA

Bach Festival which the ensemble will host March 21 & 22, 2026.

There will be a free organ recital on March 21st at 4:00 pm

featuring guest organist James Wetzel, at Elm Park United

Methodist Church, 712 Linden Street in Scranton.

That evening (3/21) at 7:30, there will be a Chamber Music Concert with

members of the Arcadia Festival Orchestra at Covenant

Presbyterian Church, 550 Madison Avenue in Scranton.

The Arcadia Chorale concert will take place on Sunday, March 22nd,

at 3:00 pm, also at Covenant Presbyterian Church.

For more information: www.arcadiachorale.org/