Audio Diaries from New Zealand; Derek Jolley; March 11 2026
Derek Jolley, native of Northeastern PA, Musician,
Glacier Sea-Kayaking, Helicopter Hiking & Trekking Guide
Southern Alps Guiding & Aoraki Mt Cook Guiding Co. Ltd,
Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park, New Zealand.
Jolley offered the final installment of his audio
diaries from his two year sojourn in New Zealand
before his return to Pennsylvania to rejoin family and
friends. For more information about Jolley and his
music: www.cuddledrug.com/