Max Rosenn Lecture in Law & Humanities at Wilkes University; Amor Towles; March 13 2026

Amor Towles, bestselling author, speaking about his writing and the influence of music,

in anticipation of his visit to Wilkes University to take part in the annual Max Rosenn Lecture in Law and Humanities, on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 2:00 pm at the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center on the campus in Wilkes-Barre. Towles will be in conversation with Dr. David Hicks, Director of the Maslow Family Graduate Program in Creative Writing at Wilkes. The event is free, but all of the seats have been filled, so reservations are closed.

For more information: www.amortowles.com/