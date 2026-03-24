King's College Theatre; Dave Reynolds; Greta Rogan; March 24 2026

Dave Reynolds, Theatre Department Chair & Show Director, & Greta Rogan,

who has the role of Catherine, speaking about the King's College presentation of the award-winning drama "Proof" by David Auburn, running from March 26 through March

29, 2026, at the George P. Maffei II Theatre, 133 N. River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Performances will take place March 26, 27 & 28 at 7:30 pm, & March 28 & 29 at 2 pm.

For information: www.kings.edu and for tickets:

www.onthestage.tickets/kings-college-theatre

570 208-5828