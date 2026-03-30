Repasz Band, Williamsport; Jeffrey Dent; March 30 2026

Jeffrey Dent, Music Director and Conductor of the historic Repasz Band of Williamsport, speaking about the 2026 Spring Concert titled,

"Kaleidoscope," to be presented on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:30 pm at

the Community Arts Center, 220 W. 4th Street in Williamsport.

The program will feature the premiere of a newly-commissioned

piece, "Life & Legacy: A Tribute to Al Nacinovich" by Jeremy

Leidhecker. Admission is free.

For information: www.repaszband.org/

