Repasz Band, Williamsport; Jeffrey Dent; March 30 2026
Jeffrey Dent, Music Director and Conductor of the historic Repasz Band of Williamsport, speaking about the 2026 Spring Concert titled,
"Kaleidoscope," to be presented on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:30 pm at
the Community Arts Center, 220 W. 4th Street in Williamsport.
The program will feature the premiere of a newly-commissioned
piece, "Life & Legacy: A Tribute to Al Nacinovich" by Jeremy
Leidhecker. Admission is free.
For information: www.repaszband.org/