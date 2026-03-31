Early Music at Moravian University; Larry Lipkis; March 31 2026

Dr. Larry Lipkis, Starner Professor of Music and Composer-in-Residence

at Moravian University in Bethlehem, speaking about the 50th anniversary

of the Early Music Program that he founded in 1976 and

the Anniversary Concert to celebrate the occasion on Saturday, April 11,

2026, at 4:00 pm in Peter Hall on the Church Street campus.

There will be performances by various instrumental and vocal

ensembles as part of the program and participatory Renaissance

dancing. For more information: www.moravian.edu/

