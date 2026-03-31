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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Early Music at Moravian University; Larry Lipkis; March 31 2026

Published March 31, 2026 at 7:43 PM EDT
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Dr. Larry Lipkis, Starner Professor of Music and Composer-in-Residence
at Moravian University in Bethlehem, speaking about the 50th anniversary
of the Early Music Program that he founded in 1976 and
the Anniversary Concert to celebrate the occasion on Saturday, April 11,
2026, at 4:00 pm in Peter Hall on the Church Street campus.
There will be performances by various instrumental and vocal
ensembles as part of the program and participatory Renaissance
dancing. For more information: www.moravian.edu/

ArtScene with Erika Funke