Les Brown Big Band Weekend; David Minnich; Joel Guldin; April 06 2026

David Minnich, Les Brown's cousin, founding committee member & patron of the annual

festival, and Joel Guldin, prominent music educator & band director in the Williams

Valley School District, organizer & committee chair, for the annual event to honor

Les Brown & his legacy, speaking about Les Brown's family ties to Schuylkill County

and the 18th Annual Les Brown Big Band Weekend to be held April 9, 10 & 11, 2026.

The 5th Les Brown Film Fest will be held Thursday, April 9th at 7:00pm at the

Historic Pine Grove Theater, 213 S. Tulpehocken Street in Pine Grove.

Admission is free.

The Les Brown USO Dance will take place on Friday, April 10th, at 7:00 pm

at the Wiconisco Fire Hall, 110 Arch Street in Wiconisco, featuring the

"Unforgettable Big Band" of York.

The Les Brown Big Band Festival Concert will be held on Saturday,

April 11th beginning at 5:00 pm at Williams Valley High School,

10300 Rt. 209 in Tower City. 6 bands will be featured and

two musicians who played in Brown's band will be honored: On hand,

Hal Espinosa, retired 1st trumpeter; and Jack Redmond, trombonist,

who will be unable to attend.

WVIA's Erika Funke will serve as MC.

For more information: www.lesbrownfest.org/