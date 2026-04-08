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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Northeastern PA Philharmonic; Melisse Brunet; Chason Goldschmitz; April 07 2026

Published April 8, 2026 at 4:24 PM EDT
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Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director, & Melisse Brunet, Music Director
& Conductor of the NEPA Philharmonic, speaking about "Jurassic Park
in Concert" on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 7:00 pm, at the F.M. Kirby Center
in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The film will be projected on the big screen
while the NEPA Philharmonic performs the entire score live, exactly
synchronized with the action.
For information and tickets: www.nepaphil.org/ or the Box Office at
570-270-4444

ArtScene with Erika Funke