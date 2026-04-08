Northeastern PA Philharmonic; Melisse Brunet; Chason Goldschmitz; April 07 2026

Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director, & Melisse Brunet, Music Director

& Conductor of the NEPA Philharmonic, speaking about "Jurassic Park

in Concert" on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 7:00 pm, at the F.M. Kirby Center

in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The film will be projected on the big screen

while the NEPA Philharmonic performs the entire score live, exactly

synchronized with the action.

For information and tickets: www.nepaphil.org/ or the Box Office at

570-270-4444

