Pennsylvania Polkafest; Jimmy Sturr; April 08 2026

Jimmy Sturr, Grammy Award-Winning Musician & Bandleader,

speaking about his life in music in anticipation of Pennsylvania

Polkafest 2026 on Saturday, April 11th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at

Mohegan Pennsylvania on Highway 315 in Wilkes-Barre in the

Keystone Grand Ballroom. The performers include: Jimmy Sturr &

His Orchestra; Joe Stanky & The Cadets, & The Polka Family Band.

There will be a tribute to the late John Stanky and a celebration of

America 250. www.pennsylvaniapolkafest.com/

www.ticketsalesnow.com/ or 570-550-6410

