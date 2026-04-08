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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Pennsylvania Polkafest; Jimmy Sturr; April 08 2026

Published April 8, 2026 at 6:36 PM EDT
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Jimmy Sturr, Grammy Award-Winning Musician & Bandleader,
speaking about his life in music in anticipation of Pennsylvania
Polkafest 2026 on Saturday, April 11th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at
Mohegan Pennsylvania on Highway 315 in Wilkes-Barre in the
Keystone Grand Ballroom. The performers include: Jimmy Sturr &
His Orchestra; Joe Stanky & The Cadets, & The Polka Family Band.
There will be a tribute to the late John Stanky and a celebration of
America 250. www.pennsylvaniapolkafest.com/
www.ticketsalesnow.com/ or 570-550-6410

ArtScene with Erika Funke