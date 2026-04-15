Organ & Piano Duet Recital; Carl Ruck; Alan Hack; April 14 2026

Carl Ruck, Minister of Music at the Church of Christ Uniting

in Kingston, PA, and Dr. Alan Hack,

Director of Music Ministry at St. Matthew Lutheran Church

in Bloomsburg, speaking about their concert of keyboard duets

on Sunday, April 19, 2026 at 2 pm. The program will feature

music by Saint-Saens, Mascagni, Widor, as well as arrangements

of The Battle Hymn of the Republic, Simple Gifts, and a number of

hymns, with audience participation.

Carl Ruck will perform at the organ, and Dr. Hack at the piano,

at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 123 Market Street in Bloomsburg.

For more information: www.stmatthewbloomsburg.org/

