100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Organ & Piano Duet Recital; Carl Ruck; Alan Hack; April 14 2026

Published April 15, 2026 at 6:12 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Carl Ruck, Minister of Music at the Church of Christ Uniting
in Kingston, PA, and Dr. Alan Hack,
Director of Music Ministry at St. Matthew Lutheran Church
in Bloomsburg, speaking about their concert of keyboard duets
on Sunday, April 19, 2026 at 2 pm. The program will feature
music by Saint-Saens, Mascagni, Widor, as well as arrangements
of The Battle Hymn of the Republic, Simple Gifts, and a number of
hymns, with audience participation.
Carl Ruck will perform at the organ, and Dr. Hack at the piano,
at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 123 Market Street in Bloomsburg.
For more information: www.stmatthewbloomsburg.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke