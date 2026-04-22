NEPA Philharmonic Orchestra; Melisse Brunet; Chason Goldschmitz; April 22 2026

Melisse Brunet, Music Director & Conductor of the NEPA Philharmonic, and Chason Goldschmitz, the Orchestra's Executive Director, speaking

about a concert titled, "Planets, Moons & Star Wars" to be held at the Scranton

Cultural Center on Friday, May 1, 2026, at 7:00 pm. The program will feature

The Planets by Gustav Holst; music by John Williams for the Star Wars films,

and the premiere of the Moons Choral Suite by Amanda Lee Falkenberg, who

will be on hand. The Choral Society of NEPA will be conducted by Joshua

Harper, & the Marywood University Concert Choir will be under the direction

Rick Hoffenberg. Also featured will be NASA Astronaut Nicole Stott.

Specially designed projections will accompany the music.

On Thursday, April 30th, there will be a panel discussion at the Everhart

Museum in Scranton at 5:30 with all of the special guests who will be

discussing the concert program & the Everhart Museum's current

exhibit, "Hubble Space Telescope: New Views of the Universe."

On Saturday, May 2nd, at 10 am, the Lackawanna County Children's

Library will host NASA Astronaut Nicole Stott as she reads a children's

book by astrophysicist Brian Greene, accompanied by a trio of NEPA

Philharmonic musicians performing music by Philip Glass.

For ages 2 - 6 and above. Admission is free.

For more information: www.nepaphil.org/