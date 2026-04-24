Circle Centre for the Arts; Charley Rude; April 23 2026

Artist Charley Rude of Lackawanna County speaking about her

work in connection with an exhibition titled, "Streets of NEPA"

that will open with a reception on Friday, April 24, 2026 and

run through June 12th at the Circle Centre for the Arts,

130 Rear South Franklin Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The reception will be held from 5pm to 8pm, and the public

is invited to attend. www.wyomingvalleyartleague.org/

Charley Rude will open a new gallery--Strange Birds-- on

Capouse Avenue in Scranton on May 8th with a show

titled, "Strange Birds Take Flight." For more information

check Strange Birds NEPA on Instagram & Facebook.

