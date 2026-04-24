Circle Centre for the Arts; Charley Rude; April 23 2026
Artist Charley Rude of Lackawanna County speaking about her
work in connection with an exhibition titled, "Streets of NEPA"
that will open with a reception on Friday, April 24, 2026 and
run through June 12th at the Circle Centre for the Arts,
130 Rear South Franklin Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.
The reception will be held from 5pm to 8pm, and the public
is invited to attend. www.wyomingvalleyartleague.org/
Charley Rude will open a new gallery--Strange Birds-- on
Capouse Avenue in Scranton on May 8th with a show
titled, "Strange Birds Take Flight." For more information
check Strange Birds NEPA on Instagram & Facebook.