Diva Theater Scranton; Seth Golden; Marcie Riebe; April 27 2026
Seth Golden, director, and Marcie Riebe, publicity coordinator,
speaking about "Extremities" by William Mastrosimone in a
production presented by Diva Theater, Friday & Saturday,
May 1 & 2 at 7:30 pm; and Sunday, May 3, 2026, at 2:00 pm.
The performances will take place at the Olde Brick Theatre,
126 W. Market Street in Scranton. For reservations: 570-209-7766.
You can find more on Facebook: facebook.com/DivaTheaterScranton
The interview was first broadcast in October 2024