Diva Theater Scranton; Seth Golden; Marcie Riebe; April 27 2026

Seth Golden, director, and Marcie Riebe, publicity coordinator,

speaking about "Extremities" by William Mastrosimone in a

production presented by Diva Theater, Friday & Saturday,

May 1 & 2 at 7:30 pm; and Sunday, May 3, 2026, at 2:00 pm.

The performances will take place at the Olde Brick Theatre,

126 W. Market Street in Scranton. For reservations: 570-209-7766.

You can find more on Facebook: facebook.com/DivaTheaterScranton

The interview was first broadcast in October 2024