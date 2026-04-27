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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Diva Theater Scranton; Seth Golden; Marcie Riebe; April 27 2026

Published April 27, 2026 at 7:35 PM EDT
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Seth Golden, director, and Marcie Riebe, publicity coordinator,
speaking about "Extremities" by William Mastrosimone in a
production presented by Diva Theater, Friday & Saturday,
May 1 & 2 at 7:30 pm; and Sunday, May 3, 2026, at 2:00 pm.
The performances will take place at the Olde Brick Theatre,
126 W. Market Street in Scranton. For reservations: 570-209-7766.
You can find more on Facebook: facebook.com/DivaTheaterScranton
The interview was first broadcast in October 2024

ArtScene with Erika Funke