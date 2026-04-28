Susquehanna Valley Chorale; William Payn; April 28 2026

William Payn, composer & music director and conductor of the

Susquehanna Valley Chorale, speaking about his 30-year tenure

with ensemble, as he prepares to conduct his final performance

in that role. The Pops Concert, "The Best of 30 Years (Part 2!)"

will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 7:30 pm at Susquehanna

University's Weber Auditorium in Selinsgrove. The SVC will be joined

by the SVC Stage Band and soloists for favorites including ABBA Forever,

It's A Grand Night for Singing and more.

For tickets and information: www.svcmusic.org/

