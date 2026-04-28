Susquehanna Valley Chorale; William Payn; April 28 2026
William Payn, composer & music director and conductor of the
Susquehanna Valley Chorale, speaking about his 30-year tenure
with ensemble, as he prepares to conduct his final performance
in that role. The Pops Concert, "The Best of 30 Years (Part 2!)"
will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 7:30 pm at Susquehanna
University's Weber Auditorium in Selinsgrove. The SVC will be joined
by the SVC Stage Band and soloists for favorites including ABBA Forever,
It's A Grand Night for Singing and more.
For tickets and information: www.svcmusic.org/