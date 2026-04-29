NEPA Philharmonic; Amanda Lee Falkenberg; Chason Goldschmitz; Rick Hoffenberg; April 29 2026

Composer Amanda Lee Falkenberg; Dr. Rick Hoffenberg,

Director of the Marywood University Concert Choir; and

Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the NEPA

Philharmonic, speaking about a concert titled, "Planets,

Moons and Star Wars" to be presented on Friday, May 1.

2026 at the Scranton Cultural Center at 7:00 pm.

The program will feature the world premiere of the

Moons Choral Suite by Amanda Lee Falkenberg with

the Marywood Concert Choir; also The Planets by

Gustav Holst with the Choral Society of NEPA under

Dr. Joshua Harper; and music by John Williams from

the Star Wars films. There will be special multimedia

projections to enhance the performance & a visit from

NASA astronaut Nicole Stott. www.nepaphil.org/

Thursday, April 30th at 5:30, there will be a panel

discussion in conjunction with the concert and the

Everhart Museum exhibition, "Hubble Space Telescope: New

Views of the Universe." The Everhart is located at

Nay Aug Park in Scranton. www.everhart-museum.org/

On Saturday, May 2nd at 10:00 am, at the Lackawanna

County Children's Library, the Philharmonic will present a free

event as part of their Once Upon an Orchestra series,

featuring NASA astronaut Nicole Stott narrating

Brian Greene's children's book, "Icarus at the Edge

of Time," accompanied by Philharmonic musicians

performing music by Philip Glass.

www.nepaphil.org/