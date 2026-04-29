NEPA Philharmonic; Amanda Lee Falkenberg; Chason Goldschmitz; Rick Hoffenberg; April 29 2026
Composer Amanda Lee Falkenberg; Dr. Rick Hoffenberg,
Director of the Marywood University Concert Choir; and
Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the NEPA
Philharmonic, speaking about a concert titled, "Planets,
Moons and Star Wars" to be presented on Friday, May 1.
2026 at the Scranton Cultural Center at 7:00 pm.
The program will feature the world premiere of the
Moons Choral Suite by Amanda Lee Falkenberg with
the Marywood Concert Choir; also The Planets by
Gustav Holst with the Choral Society of NEPA under
Dr. Joshua Harper; and music by John Williams from
the Star Wars films. There will be special multimedia
projections to enhance the performance & a visit from
NASA astronaut Nicole Stott. www.nepaphil.org/
Thursday, April 30th at 5:30, there will be a panel
discussion in conjunction with the concert and the
Everhart Museum exhibition, "Hubble Space Telescope: New
Views of the Universe." The Everhart is located at
Nay Aug Park in Scranton. www.everhart-museum.org/
On Saturday, May 2nd at 10:00 am, at the Lackawanna
County Children's Library, the Philharmonic will present a free
event as part of their Once Upon an Orchestra series,
featuring NASA astronaut Nicole Stott narrating
Brian Greene's children's book, "Icarus at the Edge
of Time," accompanied by Philharmonic musicians
performing music by Philip Glass.
www.nepaphil.org/