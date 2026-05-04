Ballet Theatre of Scranton; Joanne Arduino; May 04 2026
Joanne Arduino, Artistic Director of Ballet Theatre of Scranton, speaking about the
conclusion of the 2025-2026 season that celebrates the company's 50th anniversary
of presenting Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Ballet as a gift to the community.
The spring production is an original reimagining of the holiday classic that is
set in 1940s New York City, "The Cracked Nut." There are musical adaptations
of Tchaikovsky's score by Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn, the Brian Setzer Orchestra &
Pentatonix. The performance will be held on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 7:30 pm, at the
Theater at North, 1539 N. Main in Scranton. For more information:
www.thetheateratnorth.com/ www.balletscranton.org/