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ArtScene with Erika Funke

The Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre; David Parmelee; Roderick Markham; May 06 2026

Published May 6, 2026 at 7:39 PM EDT
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David Parmelee, General Manager of the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre,
and Roderick Markham, director of "PIllow Talk", speaking about the stage
adaptation. The show will run from May 8 through May 17, 2026, with
performances Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 3:00 pm.
Little Theatre is located at 537 North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.
For more information and tickets: www.ltwb.org/ or call the box
office at 570-823-1875

ArtScene with Erika Funke