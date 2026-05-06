The Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre; David Parmelee; Roderick Markham; May 06 2026
David Parmelee, General Manager of the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre,
and Roderick Markham, director of "PIllow Talk", speaking about the stage
adaptation. The show will run from May 8 through May 17, 2026, with
performances Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 3:00 pm.
Little Theatre is located at 537 North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.
For more information and tickets: www.ltwb.org/ or call the box
office at 570-823-1875