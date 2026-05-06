The Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre; David Parmelee; Roderick Markham; May 06 2026

David Parmelee, General Manager of the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre,

and Roderick Markham, director of "PIllow Talk", speaking about the stage

adaptation. The show will run from May 8 through May 17, 2026, with

performances Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 3:00 pm.

Little Theatre is located at 537 North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

For more information and tickets: www.ltwb.org/ or call the box

office at 570-823-1875