Fine Arts Fiesta of Wilkes-Barre; Gina Malsky; Carl Achhammer, Jr; May 08 2026

Gina Malsky and Carl Achhammer, Jr, Board Members of the

Fine Arts Fiesta, and Co-chairs of the Performance Committee,

speaking about the 70th anniversary of the Fine Arts Fiesta

to be celebrated on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre

from May 14 through May 17, 2026.

There will be a range of performing artists; a dance gala,

visual artists in residence, art exhibitions, and a host of

activities for children and young people.

There is no admission charge. For more information and

a complete schedule: www.fineartsfiesta.org/

