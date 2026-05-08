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ArtScene with Erika Funke

Fine Arts Fiesta of Wilkes-Barre; Gina Malsky; Carl Achhammer, Jr; May 08 2026

Published May 8, 2026 at 7:20 PM EDT
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Gina Malsky and Carl Achhammer, Jr, Board Members of the
Fine Arts Fiesta, and Co-chairs of the Performance Committee,
speaking about the 70th anniversary of the Fine Arts Fiesta
to be celebrated on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre
from May 14 through May 17, 2026.
There will be a range of performing artists; a dance gala,
visual artists in residence, art exhibitions, and a host of
activities for children and young people.
There is no admission charge. For more information and
a complete schedule: www.fineartsfiesta.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke