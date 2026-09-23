Hamilton-Gibson Productions; Thomas Putnam; September 23 2026

Thomas Putnam, Artistic Director of Hamilton-Gibson Productions

in Wellsboro, speaking about two plays running this weekend

and next at the Coolidge Theatre, 104 Main Street.

"Red," directed by Putnam, and "The Rembrandt" directed by

Sarah Lawton, will run on alternating days.

"The Rembrandt" opens Thursday, September 24, 2026

and can be seen 9/26, 9/27, 10/2 & 10/3.

"Red" will be presented 9/25 & 9/26; 10/1, 10/3

& 10/4. Check the website for times.

www.hamiltongibson.org

