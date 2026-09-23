Hamilton-Gibson Productions; Thomas Putnam; September 23 2026
Thomas Putnam, Artistic Director of Hamilton-Gibson Productions
in Wellsboro, speaking about two plays running this weekend
and next at the Coolidge Theatre, 104 Main Street.
"Red," directed by Putnam, and "The Rembrandt" directed by
Sarah Lawton, will run on alternating days.
"The Rembrandt" opens Thursday, September 24, 2026
and can be seen 9/26, 9/27, 10/2 & 10/3.
"Red" will be presented 9/25 & 9/26; 10/1, 10/3
& 10/4. Check the website for times.
www.hamiltongibson.org