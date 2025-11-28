Souper Sundays, Inc.

Phone: (570) 762-3640

Email: www.soupersundays.org

Guest : Justin Matus, Founder and President, Souper Sundays, Inc

Mission: To provide meals and companionship to the senior citizens and disadvantaged of Luzerne County and its surrounds.

Vision Statement: To bring people together on Sundays

--the young and the old

--the fortunate and less fortunate

--to share and to care

--to listen and to learn to make a difference

We do this by sharing a bowl of soup together

It's not about the soup!