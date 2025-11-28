Souper Sundays, Inc.
Souper Sundays, Inc.
Phone: (570) 762-3640
Email: www.soupersundays.org
Guest: Justin Matus, Founder and President, Souper Sundays, Inc
Mission: To provide meals and companionship to the senior citizens and disadvantaged of Luzerne County and its surrounds.
Vision Statement: To bring people together on Sundays
--the young and the old
--the fortunate and less fortunate
--to share and to care
--to listen and to learn to make a difference
We do this by sharing a bowl of soup together
It's not about the soup!
Social Media Platforms: Facebook