Blankets and Broth

Friedman Jewish Community Center

613 S J Strauss Lane

Kingston, PA 18704

When: Monday, January 19th

Hours: 9am-noon

Guest Attorney Cathy O'Donnell, organizer for the 3rd Annual Blankets & Broth

Email: cro@odonnell-law,com

Phone: (570) 821-5717 or (570) 208-4287 (Wilkes-Barre Department of Health)

Mission: In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, Blankets and Broth was established to raise awareness for those in need in our community, The three hour project requires community volunteers to lend a hand to construct fleece blankets which will be made and delivered on the same day to area non-profit organizations including:

Ruth's Place, Project Warm for Veterans Affairs.and the Salvation Army Kirby Family House.

Shelf-stable, non-perishable food donations will also be accepted to help stock the pantries at Sara's Table and the JCC Food Pantry..

