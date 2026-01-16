Blankets and Broth
Blankets and Broth
Friedman Jewish Community Center
613 S J Strauss Lane
Kingston, PA 18704
When: Monday, January 19th
Hours: 9am-noon
Guest Attorney Cathy O'Donnell, organizer for the 3rd Annual Blankets & Broth
Email: cro@odonnell-law,com
Phone: (570) 821-5717 or (570) 208-4287 (Wilkes-Barre Department of Health)
Mission: In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, Blankets and Broth was established to raise awareness for those in need in our community, The three hour project requires community volunteers to lend a hand to construct fleece blankets which will be made and delivered on the same day to area non-profit organizations including:
Ruth's Place, Project Warm for Veterans Affairs.and the Salvation Army Kirby Family House.
Shelf-stable, non-perishable food donations will also be accepted to help stock the pantries at Sara's Table and the JCC Food Pantry..