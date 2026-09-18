SEEDS of Northeastern Pennsylvania

(Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support)

640 West Park Street, Suite 2010c

Honesdale, PA 18431

Phone:(570) 245-1256

Email: info@seedsgroup.net

Hours of Operation: Always open

Guest: Michele Long, Director of Development, SEEDS of Northeastern Pennsylvania

Mission: SEEDS mission is to promote energy efficiency, renewable energy,, and local food production for the good of all.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ X (Twitter)/ Instagram/ Bluesky Social

The 15th Annual SEEDS Free Book Share is:

Saturday, September 19th from 9 am-4 pm

Sunday, September 20th from 9 am=3 pm

Location: Wayne County Fairgrounds

270 Miller Drive

Honesdale, PA 18431

FREE Admission/Donations Accepted

