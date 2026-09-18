SEEDS of Northeastern Pennsylvania
SEEDS of Northeastern Pennsylvania
(Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support)
640 West Park Street, Suite 2010c
Honesdale, PA 18431
Phone:(570) 245-1256
Email: info@seedsgroup.net
Hours of Operation: Always open
Guest: Michele Long, Director of Development, SEEDS of Northeastern Pennsylvania
Mission: SEEDS mission is to promote energy efficiency, renewable energy,, and local food production for the good of all.
Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ X (Twitter)/ Instagram/ Bluesky Social
The 15th Annual SEEDS Free Book Share is:
Saturday, September 19th from 9 am-4 pm
Sunday, September 20th from 9 am=3 pm
Location: Wayne County Fairgrounds
270 Miller Drive
Honesdale, PA 18431
FREE Admission/Donations Accepted