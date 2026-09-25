Outreach--Center for Community Resources

431 N. 7th Avenue

Scranton, PA 18503

Phone: (570) 348-6484

Email: outreachworks.org

Hours of Operation: Monday -Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Saturday and Sunday--CLOSED.

Guest: Lori Chaffers, President and CEO of Outreach--Center for Community Resources.

Mission: With respect for the individual and with the highest professional standards, Outreach Center for Community Resources

offers a variety of programs that promote family stability and economic self-sufficiency,

Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ Instagram

