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Community Connection

Outreach--Center for Community Resources

Published September 25, 2026 at 9:12 AM EDT
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Outreach--Center for Community Resources

431 N. 7th Avenue

Scranton, PA  18503

Phone: (570) 348-6484

Email: outreachworks.org

Hours of Operation: Monday -Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Saturday and Sunday--CLOSED.

Guest: Lori Chaffers, President and CEO of Outreach--Center for Community Resources.

Mission: With respect for the individual and with the highest professional standards, Outreach Center for Community Resources

offers a variety of programs that promote family stability and economic self-sufficiency,

Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ Instagram

Community Connection