Outreach--Center for Community Resources
Outreach--Center for Community Resources
Phone: (570) 348-6484
Email: outreachworks.org
Hours of Operation: Monday -Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm
Saturday and Sunday--CLOSED.
Guest: Lori Chaffers, President and CEO of Outreach--Center for Community Resources.
Mission: With respect for the individual and with the highest professional standards, Outreach Center for Community Resources
offers a variety of programs that promote family stability and economic self-sufficiency,
Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ Instagram