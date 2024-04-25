100 WVIA Way
3Divas

Published April 25, 2024 at 1:33 PM EDT

Originally Recorded August 1, 2016
3Divas are a piano trio led by Pocono-based drummer Sherrie Maricle, founder of the award-winning Diva Orchestra. Ms. Maricle met pianist Jackie Warren and bassist Amy Shook while touring in support of dancer Maurice Hines. The soon formed a tight musical relationship, and appeared on a Homegrown Music studio session in 2016. That recording became an acclaimed eponymous album “3Divas”. The trio returns to Homegrown Music for a live performance.

Tracks performed:

  1. Beautiful Love (W. King, V, Young, E. Van Alstyne, H. Gillespie) 9:04
  2. Sunshine on My Shoulder (John Denver) 6:25
  3. I Thought about You (Johnny Mercer, Victor Van Heusen) 10:19
  4. In the Wee Small Hours (David Mann, Bob Hilliard) 7:39
  5. Favella (Antonio Carlos Jobim) 7:38
  6. Tennessee Waltz (Pee WeeKing, Redd Stewart) 8:26
  7. The Beat Goes On (Sonny Bono) 6:52

Sherrie Maricle: drums, leaderJackie Warren: piano
Amy Shook: bass

Produced and Engineered by George Graham

Recorded August 1, 2016

Mixed October 3, 2016

Digitally Edited October 8, 2016

