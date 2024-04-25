3Divas
Originally Recorded August 1, 2016
3Divas are a piano trio led by Pocono-based drummer Sherrie Maricle, founder of the award-winning Diva Orchestra. Ms. Maricle met pianist Jackie Warren and bassist Amy Shook while touring in support of dancer Maurice Hines. The soon formed a tight musical relationship, and appeared on a Homegrown Music studio session in 2016. That recording became an acclaimed eponymous album “3Divas”. The trio returns to Homegrown Music for a live performance.
Tracks performed:
- Beautiful Love (W. King, V, Young, E. Van Alstyne, H. Gillespie) 9:04
- Sunshine on My Shoulder (John Denver) 6:25
- I Thought about You (Johnny Mercer, Victor Van Heusen) 10:19
- In the Wee Small Hours (David Mann, Bob Hilliard) 7:39
- Favella (Antonio Carlos Jobim) 7:38
- Tennessee Waltz (Pee WeeKing, Redd Stewart) 8:26
- The Beat Goes On (Sonny Bono) 6:52
Sherrie Maricle: drums, leaderJackie Warren: piano
Amy Shook: bass
Produced and Engineered by George Graham
Recorded August 1, 2016
Mixed October 3, 2016
Digitally Edited October 8, 2016