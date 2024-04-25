Originally Recorded May 26th, 2014

A talented young singer-songwriter-pianist, Dan Masterson recently released his third EP, Learn to Live, which has been featured on WVIA’s Mixed Bag. His original music is quite melodic and he is known for this appealing vocals He makes his Homegrown Music debut with a solo performance of some new material not appearing on the album.

Tracks performed:

Father Time 3:22 Castles 2:44 The Distance 3:20 Helpless 3:03 Jack and Jill 3:26 Fine 4:28 Bayonet 5:19 Learn to Live 3:15 Something More 4:29

(All compositions by Dan Masterson)

Dan Masterson: piano and vocal

Produced and Engineered by George Graham

Recorded May 26, 2014

Mixed July 2, 2014

Digitally Edited July 4, 2014

