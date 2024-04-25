Originally Recorded August 8th, 2019

An outstanding singer-songwriter-pianist from Pittsburgh, who often visits Northeastern, PA, Ms. Kropf recently released a new album called Lights. She returns to Homegrown Music for her second appearance and performs some of the songs from that recording, as well as other new material in an all-new Homegrown Music session.

Tracks performed:



The Good Road 3:45 Keep on Walking 4:33 Big Love * 4:02 Dream of Dreams 4:59 Ghost Town * 4:49 Quivers 5:32 The Weekend * 3:39 Sun Is Going to Rise 4:26

Heather Kropf: acoustic piano, keyboard on (*), vocals

Produced and Engineered by George Graham

Recorded August 8, 2019

Mixed October 2, 2019

Digitally Edited October 5, 2019

