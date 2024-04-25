100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homegrown Music Archives

Heather Kropf

Published April 25, 2024 at 2:31 PM EDT

Originally Recorded August 8th, 2019
An outstanding singer-songwriter-pianist from Pittsburgh, who often visits Northeastern, PA, Ms. Kropf recently released a new album called Lights. She returns to Homegrown Music for her second appearance and performs some of the songs from that recording, as well as other new material in an all-new Homegrown Music session.

Tracks performed:

  1. The Good Road 3:45
  2. Keep on Walking 4:33
  3. Big Love * 4:02
  4. Dream of Dreams 4:59
  5. Ghost Town * 4:49
  6. Quivers 5:32
  7. The Weekend * 3:39
  8. Sun Is Going to Rise 4:26

Heather Kropf: acoustic piano, keyboard on (*), vocals

Produced and Engineered by George Graham

Recorded August 8, 2019

Mixed October 2, 2019

Digitally Edited October 5, 2019

Homegrown Music Archives