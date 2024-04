Originally Recorded June 23rd, 2014

There’s something about vocal harmonies from members of a family who have been making music together for most of their lives. The Currys are two brothers and a cousin who make first rate folk-rock with memorable, hummable original songs with superb vocals. Their CD Follow was featured on the Mixed Bag weekly album review recently to high praise. They make their Homegrown Music debut with some new original material not on their album.