In honor of America 250, Pennsylvania Postcards will focus on the people, places, and events that best commemorate this U.S. milestone and our Commonwealth's crucial role in it.

We are forced to make new plans because of the weather all the time. Same thing happened in September of 1777 in what's present-day Malvern.

It's an event that never happened, known as the Battle of the Clouds. British troops were encamped near Chadds Ford and were alerted that the Americans, weakened by the Battle of Brandywine, were very nearby. But before the two armies could fight came a torrential downpour.

That wet the gunpowder, created a whole lot of mud, and delayed the confrontation. So the battle was a non-battle and could have been a lucky break for General Washington. Some historians speculate that a loss would have been catastrophic for the Continental Army.