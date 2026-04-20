In honor of America 250, Pennsylvania Postcards will focus on the people, places, and events that best commemorate this U.S. milestone and our Commonwealth's crucial role in it.

The Battle of White Marsh is also known as the Battle of Edge Hill. In early December 1777, British forces tried to destroy the Continental Army, which had camped out in various locations of modern-day including White Marsh Township.

After several days and a series of conflicts, the British called off the attack and retreated, allowing General Washington to march his tired troops to a winter camp at Valley Forge. That's where he saw to it that his troops recovered from illness and received better training. The Battle of White Marsh was the last major interaction between British and American forces that year.