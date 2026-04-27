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Pennsylvania Postcards

Thomas Wharton Jr.

Published April 27, 2026 at 11:28 AM EDT

In honor of America 250, Pennsylvania Postcards will focus on the people, places, and events that best commemorate this U.S. milestone and our Commonwealth's crucial role in it.

Thomas Wharton Jr. was a prominent and successful Philadelphia merchant. According to historical records, he became interested in politics right around the start of the Revolutionary War and was chosen to be part of a committee that was formed to govern Pennsylvania.

Though Wharton is described as being a conservative, he was a supporter of America's fight for freedom and helped lead Pennsylvania through the conflict, even going so far as to help George Washington supply the Continental Army during wartime winter in Valley Forge. After the Declaration of Independence, Wharton became the so-called President of Pennsylvania, effectively its very first governor.

Pennsylvania Postcards