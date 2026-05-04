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Pennsylvania Postcards

Moland House

Published May 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM EDT

In honor of America 250, Pennsylvania Postcards will focus on the people, places, and events that best commemorate this U.S. milestone and our Commonwealth's crucial role in it.

In the summer of 1777, the Continental Army was on its way from New Jersey to Philadelphia. They needed a place to camp for the night and found the Moland House in modern-day Warminster.

John and Catherine Moland had raised eight children there. John had passed, but the Moland family still owned it and allowed the Army to camp there. According to historical records, an estimated 11,000 troops stayed in and around Moland House for a few weeks.

It eventually became Washington's temporary headquarters. Today, the Warwick Township Historical Society maintains Moland House Historic Park, which is open for tours and sometimes reenactments.

Pennsylvania Postcards