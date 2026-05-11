In honor of America 250, Pennsylvania Postcards will focus on the people, places, and events that best commemorate this U.S. milestone and our Commonwealth's crucial role in it.

The Battle of Germantown was a major fight in the Revolutionary War. It may technically have been a defeat for the Continental Army, but it proved useful in gaining support from European allies.

In October of 1777, the Army had weathered losses in Brandywine and Paoli, but still attempted to remove the British from Philadelphia. General Washington had a plan. But there was heavy fog that night that caused confusion and gaps in communication, and suddenly the American surprise attack didn't look so promising.

Both armies suffered casualties, more on Washington's side. But despite the British victory, many Europeans, the French especially, were impressed with the Continental Army's perseverance, and that led to more aid for the American effort.