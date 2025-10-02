100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports Voices

Tunkhannock vs. Nanticoke, plus Penn State Football

Published October 2, 2025 at 4:06 PM EDT
Sports Voices, a new podcast on local sports in Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, debuts today, Sept. 12, online and on WVIA Radio.
Main photo and graphic by Kat Bolus
/
WVIA News
Sports Voices, a new podcast on local sports in Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, debuts today, Sept. 12, online and on WVIA Radio.

Today, the WVIA News Team and FOX56 are launching a new sports show called Sports Voices. Each week, we'll sit down with FOX56 Sports Director Bob Ide to discuss the latest local sports news.

This week, Ide catches up with WVIA News' Roger DuPuis to tackle his Friday Night Rivals high school football game, Tunkhannock vs. Nanticoke, Penn State Football and more.

Tune into WVIA-FM over the air or streamed on our site at 7:51 and 9:51 a.m. every Friday morning to listen. Miss the show on air? It's also available on our YouTube channel.

Sports Voices