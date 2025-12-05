100 WVIA Way
Sports Voices

SPORTS VOICES: Southern Columbia heads to PIAA Class 2A High School Football State Championship vs. Farrell

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published December 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
In today's Sports Voices we discuss Southern Columbia's trip to Cumberland Valley High School to take on the Farrell Steelers for the PIAA Class 2A High School Football State Championship. Also: Susquehanna University football and the FIFA World Cup.

In this week's Sports Voices, WVIA News' Roger DuPuis and Fox56's Bob Ide are joined by WVIA's Alexander Monelli to discuss Southern Columbia's trip to Cumberland Valley High School later today, where the Tigers will take on the Farrell Steelers for the PIAA Class 2A High School Football State Championship.

Monelli is the producer/director of "ROAR - The Story of the Southern Columbia Football Tigers," an original documentary from WVIA.

Also, Bob talks about Susquehanna University football's run to the NCAA division 3 playoffs, and the FIFA World Cup.

Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
