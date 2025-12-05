SPORTS VOICES: Southern Columbia heads to PIAA Class 2A High School Football State Championship vs. Farrell

In this week's Sports Voices, WVIA News' Roger DuPuis and Fox56's Bob Ide are joined by WVIA's Alexander Monelli to discuss Southern Columbia's trip to Cumberland Valley High School later today, where the Tigers will take on the Farrell Steelers for the PIAA Class 2A High School Football State Championship.

Monelli is the producer/director of "ROAR - The Story of the Southern Columbia Football Tigers," an original documentary from WVIA.

Also, Bob talks about Susquehanna University football's run to the NCAA division 3 playoffs, and the FIFA World Cup.